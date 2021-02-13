Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock remained flat at $$10.51 during midday trading on Friday. 1,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 3.92%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey, the United States. The company's product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as savings, demand, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

