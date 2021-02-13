Maker (MKR) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Maker token can currently be bought for $2,644.23 or 0.05613629 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $287.28 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00064653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.78 or 0.01077997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007287 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026996 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.