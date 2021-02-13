Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $613.00

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $613.00 and traded as high as $636.00. Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) shares last traded at $636.00, with a volume of 18,859 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 613 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 629.58. The company has a market cap of £257.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51.

In other Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) news, insider Brett Lance Miller bought 167 shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £1,000.33 ($1,306.94).

About Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL)

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

