ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

