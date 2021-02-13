Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MARA stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,438,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,090,645. Marathon Patent Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

