Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

