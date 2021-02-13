Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

NYSE MPC opened at $50.46 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

