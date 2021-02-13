Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.86.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

