MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $967.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

