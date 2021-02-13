Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

