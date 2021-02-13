Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 5,209 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after purchasing an additional 536,850 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $24,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $142.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

