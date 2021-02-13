Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $553,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $159.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $159.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

