Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 121,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $158.39 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

