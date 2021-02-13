Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $164.83 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

