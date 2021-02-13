Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average is $181.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

