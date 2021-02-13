Masco Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Masco in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Masco stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

