MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $5,962,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $4,889,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,344,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

