Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.26.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,871.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

