Maxim Group Lowers Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.86.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.29. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $274.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Galapagos by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Galapagos by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

