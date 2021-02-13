McIlrath & Eck LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.62. 2,873,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,528. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

