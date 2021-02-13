McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. 11,946,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,143,578. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

