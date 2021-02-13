McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $265,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.27 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

