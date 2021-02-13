McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,174,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,087,681,000 after purchasing an additional 55,183 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $498.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,700. The company has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

