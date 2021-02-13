McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.39. 2,658,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,409. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10.

