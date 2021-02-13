mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the January 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MECVF opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on mdf commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

