Meme (MEME) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $25.36 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can now be purchased for about $905.60 or 0.01920216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.14 or 0.00538864 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005349 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00032339 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.