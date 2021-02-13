Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) were up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.06 and last traded at $29.89. Approximately 1,412,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 659,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $2,039,079.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at $191,520.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,272 shares of company stock worth $4,069,969. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 213.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 49,508 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

