Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $398,111.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 17% against the dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $971,358.41 and $398,111.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089157 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002489 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co.

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

