Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.42

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 2101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.