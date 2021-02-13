Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $183.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.34 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $188.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $513.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $521.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $533.61 million, with estimates ranging from $524.07 million to $542.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $34,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,481 shares in the company, valued at $575,846.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.