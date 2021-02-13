Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given a €7.70 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Metro AG (B4B3.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.55 ($10.05).

Metro AG (B4B3.F) stock opened at €12.30 ($14.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. Metro AG has a 1-year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 1-year high of €13.50 ($15.88).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

