Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 34.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.55 ($10.05).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €12.30 ($14.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84. Metro AG has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of €13.50 ($15.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79.

Metro AG (B4B3.F) Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

