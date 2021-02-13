MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the January 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CMU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 54,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 54,150 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

