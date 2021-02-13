M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,245 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $77,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

