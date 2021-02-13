Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

LON MCRO opened at GBX 466.50 ($6.09) on Thursday. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 827.30 ($10.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 431.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

