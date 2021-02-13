Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.63. Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 383,081 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$67.44 million and a PE ratio of -10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.28.

Get Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) alerts:

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) news, Director Peter Martin Blecher acquired 129,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$46,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 744,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,094.52. Insiders bought a total of 177,770 shares of company stock worth $67,026 over the last ninety days.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.