Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price rose 5% on Thursday after Cascend Securities raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $86.64 and last traded at $86.48. Approximately 18,664,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 19,229,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.97.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 72,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2,263.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.