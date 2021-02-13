Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Short Interest Down 57.0% in January

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the January 14th total of 2,198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,837,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MMEDF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.