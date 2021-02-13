Mizuho Begins Coverage on Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $3,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

