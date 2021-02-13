Mizuho Increases Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $220.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.56.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $173.78 on Thursday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -271.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marion R. Foote sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,900,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Avalara by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

