MMOCoin (MMO) Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $134,273.17 and $51.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002978 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MMOCoin Token Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 116,962,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,971,428 tokens. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.