Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE:MODN opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,370 shares of company stock worth $1,429,779. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Model N by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 660,679 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.