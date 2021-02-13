Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $56.26 and last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 5647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 78.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after acquiring an additional 300,575 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 219,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

