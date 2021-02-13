Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to announce sales of $38.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.60 million and the lowest is $35.84 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year sales of $182.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.05 million to $184.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $348.34 million, with estimates ranging from $340.37 million to $356.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Group.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MWK. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Mohawk Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 907,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $940.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

