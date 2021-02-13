Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

