Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

