Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $941,000 Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,090 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 99,381 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 275,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

