Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HONE. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of HONE opened at $11.39 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.