Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of City Office REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in City Office REIT by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

CIO opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,007.00 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

