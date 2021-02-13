Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of NexPoint Residential Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NXRT opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.